Charges upgraded in McComb shooting

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV)– Charges are upgraded in a deadly shooting that happened in south Mississippi

The McComb murder has left people in shock. 20-year old Austin Wanzo was shot and killed in the car.



The suspect was charged with manslaughter, but with new information, he’s now charged with murder.



Wanzo’s father stood in front of a crowd with powerful, raw emotion after his son was murdered.

It was overwhelming for the father at a recent balloon vigil, and this past weekend Wanzo was laid to rest.

With tensions strong in the small community, two people I spoke with wanted to remain anonymous about what happened. Police say June 20 on the corner of Summit Street and Moore Street, Wanzo was shot in the back.

LaCurtis Hackett is charged with murder. I’m told Wanzo and Hackett had mutual friends and that’s how they knew each other, and the third person in the car may have been a witness to the shooting.

Now the two sources say while police are doing their job, and the murder charge is one step closer to justice, Wanzo is not coming back and that feeling of loss still hasn’t registered yet.