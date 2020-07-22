Charles Evers, brother of slain Civil Rights leader Medgar Evers, dies at 97

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The brother of slain Civil Rights leader Medgar Evers passed away on Wednesday, July 22, in Brandon, according to the Rankin County coroner. Charles Evers was 97.
Evers was born on September 11, 1922, in Decatur, Mississippi. Following service in World War II, Charles and Medgar attended Alcorn Agricultural and Mechanical College (later Alcorn State University), where they became involved in civil rights activities.
In 1969, Evers was elected mayor of Fayette, Mississippi. He began a long tenure as manager of WMPR in Jackson in 1987.
Leaders in Mississippi are remembering the life of Evers:
