Charles Evers, brother of slain Civil Rights leader Medgar Evers, dies at 97

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The brother of slain Civil Rights leader Medgar Evers passed away on Wednesday, July 22, in Brandon, according to the Rankin County coroner. Charles Evers was 97.

Evers was born on September 11, 1922, in Decatur, Mississippi. Following service in World War II, Charles and Medgar attended Alcorn Agricultural and Mechanical College (later Alcorn State University), where they became involved in civil rights activities.

In 1969, Evers was elected mayor of Fayette, Mississippi. He began a long tenure as manager of WMPR in Jackson in 1987.

Leaders in Mississippi are remembering the life of Evers:

Rest In Peace, Charles Evers. He was a civil rights leader and a true friend to me and so many Mississippians. His memory will always be cherished and honored. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) July 22, 2020

My heart breaks to hear this.



Mr. Evers was so kind to me, esp. after learning that we both grew up in Newton County.



He invited me on his radio show & spoke to my office @SDMSNews at the MS Civil Rights Museum abt his life.



Prayers for Evers family. Thank you Mr. Evers. #RIP https://t.co/opxgcYTewC — U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst (@USAttyHurst) July 22, 2020

