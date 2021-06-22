Charles Tisdale Library to potentially reopen

Front of what used to be the Charles Tisdale Library on Northside (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Charles Tisdale Library has been closed since 2017 due to flood damaging.

It may take a new place of residence in what used to be the Batte Furniture store on Northside Dr.

Ricky Jones with Jackson Hinds Library Board said a Library can do so much more than just provide a selection of books. “We started looking at communities in terms of educational levels and community support,” Jones said. “Libraries are always the center of that.”

Holly Lange with Mississippi Book Festival explained the power of reading and what reopening the library could do for the community. “Every child needs the opportunity to have a book in his or her possession,” Lange said. “It can change their whole world.”

In addition, adults who do not have internet access can take advantage of the free wifi for research and job applications.