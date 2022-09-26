JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University will host its Sesquicentennial Gala to celebrate 150 years of excellence. The gala is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Jackson Convention Complex.

Funds from the gala will benefit students, faculty, and staff with much-needed support for scholarships, research, and programming to strengthen Alcorn’s legacy for many years.

“For over 150 years, Alcorn State University has been a beacon of opportunity that has produced legendary graduates who excel in every field imaginable,” said Dr. Felecia M. Nave, president of Alcorn State University. “The support of Alcorn’s friends and donors is vitally important to the university’s ability to continue to serve the 21st-century needs of the community, state, nation, and world.”

Charlie Wilson and his band will provide the closing entertainment of the evening. He began his career as a founding member and lead singer of the legendary GAP Band. Some of their hit songs include, “You Dropped the Bomb on Me,” “Outstanding,” “Party Train,” and “Burn Rubber on Me.”

Tickets are available at www.alcorn.edu/gala150.