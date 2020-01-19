Chase ends in crash on Fisher Ferry Road in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a chase ended in a crash in Vicksburg. The incident started Friday night on Belva Drive.

According to investigators, deputies found an accident on Belva Drive. One of the vehicles was trying to leave the scene. Deputies said it was heavily damaged and a front, right tire was missing.

Investigators tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver kept going. The chase continued at a low speed to U.S. 61 North, through Grange Hall Road and to Fisher Ferry Road. Deputies said the driver turned back on Fisher Ferry Road through Vicksburg.

According to authorities, the female driver was traveling around 45 to 50 miles per hour. She reportedly veered into the southbound lane and hit another vehicle. Both drivers were taken to the hospital and later released.

Vicksburg Police are investigating the crash on Belva Drive, and the sheriff’s department is investigating the crash on Fisher Ferry Road. No official charges have been filed at this time.