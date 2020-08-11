Chase from I-55 to Hoy Road ends with arrests in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A chase from I-55 into Madison ended with two juveniles in custody Tuesday morning.

According to Cpl. Marcus White with MHP, two juveniles were in a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was stolen in Tennessee, but investigators don’t know if the juveniles were the ones who stole it.

White said a trooper tried to pull them over on I-55, but they kept driving until they crashed on Hoy Road.

The juveniles were not injured, and they were both taken into custody.

Madison police assisted MHP in the case.

