JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A chase into Jackson ended in a crash Friday morning. The crash happened on Eastview Street and Robinson Street.
According to witnesses, the suspect’s vehicle crashed into another vehicle, injuring a woman.
Officers with Jackson police, Richland police and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene.
Authorities have not said why they were chasing the suspect. 12 News reached out to them for more information, and we are waiting to hear back.
LATEST STORIES:
- State health officer encourages social distancing & face masks as COVID-19 cases rise in Mississippi
- ‘I am going to die’: Court docs shed light on events leading to fatal crash that killed Fort Bliss soldier
- Chase into Jackson ends in crash on Eastview Street
- Man wanted for burglary on Wilhurst Street in Jackson
- Former Titans cheerleader dies from injuries suffered in downtown Nashville crash