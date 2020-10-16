Chase into Jackson ends in crash on Eastview Street

Posted:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A chase into Jackson ended in a crash Friday morning. The crash happened on Eastview Street and Robinson Street.

According to witnesses, the suspect’s vehicle crashed into another vehicle, injuring a woman.

Officers with Jackson police, Richland police and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene.

Authorities have not said why they were chasing the suspect. 12 News reached out to them for more information, and we are waiting to hear back.

