Chase opens first branch in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Chase celebrated the grand opening of the first Mississippi branch on Tuesday. The bank is located at 4500 I-55 N. in Jackson.

According to officials, more branches will open at the following locations over the next 12 months:

SEC E Parkway Place & Highland Colony Pkwy in Ridgeland, 12-21

NEC Lakeland Drive and Commons Way in Flowood, 3-22

Chase is hiring staff locally to support the new branches. Officials are looking for bankers, branch managers, business bankers and financial advisors. Entry-level employees in Mississippi branches will be paid no less than $16/hour and will receive the firm’s full benefits package, which includes health care coverage and retirement savings.

The current Jackson branch will be open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. A walk-up ATM will be available 24 hours a day.