JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Visit Jackson congratulated Chef Nick Wallace for winning in the Food Network show “Fire Masters.” The show aired on the Cooking Channel.

Wallace said he’ll use his winnings to help fund his nonprofit Creativity Kitchen. The nonprofit was created by the chef to show children how to be healthy, how to grow their own food and how to take food directly from the farm to their own kitchens.