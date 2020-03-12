Chelsea Manning recovering after suicide attempt in jail, lawyers say

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Chelsea Manning attends the 22nd Annual OUT100 Celebration Gala at the Altman Building in New York. Former intelligence analyst Manning is again asking a judge to let her out of jail. Her lawyers filed a motion seeking her release Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in federal court in Alexandria, Va. The lawyers say Manning has shown during 11 months of incarceration that she can’t be coerced into testifying. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Washington (CNN)— Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is recovering after a suicide attempt Wednesday, her legal team said.

Manning has been detained since May for refusing to testify before a grand jury about her disclosure of military and diplomatic secrets to the online anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks in 2010.

“Chelsea Manning attempted to take her own life. She was taken to a hospital and is currently recovering,” her legal team said in a statement Wednesday. “Manning has previously indicated that she will not betray her principles, even at risk of grave harm to herself,” her legal team said, adding, “Her actions today evidence the strength of her convictions, as well as the profound harm she continues to suffer as a result of her ‘civil’ confinement.”

Manning is scheduled on Friday to appear for a hearing on a motion to terminate the contempt sanctions from her refusal.

She was jailed for nearly two months for refusing to testify before another grand jury in March 2019.