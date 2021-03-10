Cherry Grove Church provides meals to Jackson neighbors amid pandemic, water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It has been a year since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Until the start of the pandemic last year, Cherry Grove Baptist Church fed the community once a month.

“When the pandemic hit, we changed it from dinner to lunch, and now we do free hot nutritious lunch, free cases of water for everyone from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. each Wednesday,” said Pastor Marek Walker.

Members of the dining ministry said they are honored to serve the community during hard times.

Chris Watkins said, “It is a calling of the Lord. The Lord has asked us to serve his people. So whenever you have an opportunity to serve the people of God, then you are obeying his command.”

Feeding the community every week takes a lot of resources, and Pastor Walker said the church is always taking donations.

“It has truly quadrupled expenses, but our members have given tremendously. So that’s how we’ve been able to manage, but there’s definitely a tremendous need for more financial assistance,” he stated.

The pandemic is not the only challenge this community has felt. The church has also had to step in to help the community during the water crisis. Leaders said they plan to resume in-person services on the first Sunday of April 2021.