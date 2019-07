Tuesday, July 9, is National Cow Appreciation Day, and Chick-Fil-A is celebrating.

(CNN) – Tuesday, July 9, is National Cow Appreciation Day, and Chick-fil-A is celebrating.

If customers wear cow-spotted clothes or accessories, they will receive a free entree. The deal lasts until 7:00 p.m.

This is the 15th year Chick-fil-A has hosted the giveaway. Last year, nearly two million people took part in the event.