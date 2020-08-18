Chick-fil-A opens at Mississippi College

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new Chick-fil-A opened at Mississippi College in Clinton on August 18, 2020. The restaurant is located in the renovated Alumni Hall.
Chick-Fil-A is only serving lunch at the location, but they expect to expand the menu soon.
“I just love Chick-fil-A to a great extent, also this is probably one of the best things that has happened for a long time, I’m willing to bet,” said student Chris Loftis.
“It was really two years ago this week that a group of student leaders sat down with us and said, ‘We really need a place that we can gather.’ And that was the beginning of the conversation about Chick-fil-A,” said Dr. Blake Thompson, Mississippi College President.
An Einstein Bros. Bagels will occupy a nearby location in Alumni Hall’s Commons area in late September.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kushner says UAE-Israel deal a ‘historic win,’ Palestinian leadership at ‘all time low’
- Southern Miss football amends schedule; adds 12th game
- Groundbreaking ceremony held for next phase of Grants Ferry Parkway
- Gov. Greg Abbott proposes Texas cities that defund police have ability to increase property taxes frozen
- Deputies shoot, kill Florida man accused of attacking brother with machete