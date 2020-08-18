Chick-fil-A opens at Mississippi College

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new Chick-fil-A opened at Mississippi College in Clinton on August 18, 2020. The restaurant is located in the renovated Alumni Hall.

Chick-Fil-A is only serving lunch at the location, but they expect to expand the menu soon.

“I just love Chick-fil-A to a great extent, also this is probably one of the best things that has happened for a long time, I’m willing to bet,” said student Chris Loftis.

“It was really two years ago this week that a group of student leaders sat down with us and said, ‘We really need a place that we can gather.’ And that was the beginning of the conversation about Chick-fil-A,” said Dr. Blake Thompson, Mississippi College President.

An Einstein Bros. Bagels will occupy a nearby location in Alumni Hall’s Commons area in late September.

LATEST STORIES: