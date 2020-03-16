Chick-fil-A temporarily closes dining room seating over coronavirus concerns

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) -- The St. Andrew's Saints are coming off a huge win over Velma Jackson in the 3A State Championship.

It's head coach Brian Cronin's 2nd gold ball during his tenure with Saints. And, in both of those championship wins, Cronin couldn't make out what the crowd was saying or even hear the refs blow the whistle.

That's because he was born deaf.

"I have an older brother who's also deaf, so my parents were more prepared for it when I came along. They were kind of more proactive. They knew they had a place to send me to. I went to Magnolia Speech School right here in Jackson. They were more proactive when I came along and got me going and put some hearing aids on and started with speech therapy and things of that nature to help me progress."

He said at the age of 6 he was able to enroll into public school and from there he lived what one would call a regular life. Staring on the Clinton basketball team before transferring to play under Richard Duease at MRA for his senior year.

"I was grateful to have parents that were very determined. They never let me be a victim. I was never allowed to feel sorry for myself, my brother wasn't either. We grew up around sports and the reason I love sports is because, fell in love with sports is because once you get in between the lines, or the field, or the court, or whatever, everything is equal. It doesn't matter if you're deaf, it you're not deaf, if you're black or white. When you get in between the court, in between the lines, everyone's equal. You can either play or you can't play. That's what I loved about sports. It gave me that equal playing field that I desired as a kid."

After a collegiate basketball career at Holmes and Mississippi College, Cronin returned to MRA to be an assistant under Duease. Before being named the head coach at St. Andrew's in 2009.

In the same year, he represented Team USA in the Deaflympics.

"My older brother called me and said I needed to try out before I got too old. I was like oh, I'll think about that. And I was, I was one of the oldest members of the team. Everyone else was like 19, 20, 21 years old. I'm 28 years old, went to Washington, D.C. and tried out. About 1200 people tried out, made the top 12 and had the experience of my life being about to represent the United States in Taipei."

After overcoming obstacles his entire life, four years after winning a gold medal in basketball, he would face the biggest hurdle.

"So at 33 years old, I've been wearing hearing aids my whole life and I got really sick and when I got out of the hospital, the hearing aids didn't work."

He was forced to get a cochlear implant. "At first everyone sounded like Darth Vader, everything is robotic and you have to re-learn all the sounds that you've heard your whole life -- were completely different now."

"Behind my ear, they put a magnet up here and they attach an electrical cord to my hearing nerve in the brain. The sound travels to the microphone and through the cord and all the way to my hearing nerve in the brain. It's electrical sound that's converted to noise and my brain somehow identifies those sounds."

"Everything is louder. I've had to turn it down. You can't make out what is what, who's talking, who's not talking, where is the sound coming from. I just have to make sure I'm really looking at the person talking to me, just simple things like that to make sure I understand exactly what's going on. I had to focus more."

He continued to not allow his disabilities define his abilities and returned back to the sidelines coaching the game he loves.

"I don't do this because I have to, I do this because I really love it. It's kind of a way of giving back. And I think to whom much is given, much is required and so I think you have to give back in some way and I think that's how someone finds real happiness."

"It can be used as a weakness or a strength. I think we should make eye contact more when we're talking to people anyway, I try to teach my boys that. Look at each other, be respectful, listening not just hearing, but really listening to what people have to say. And, I think it's helped me focus more on what they're saying and what they want to tell me. I'm not the type of coach that just yells and screams at his player. I listen to them. I want to know what's going on. I may not agree with anything they're saying, but I do listen to them."

While juggling coaching a championship caliber basketball team and owning businesses, he's also a husband and father of two.

"I have a 9-year-old and a 6-year-old. Of course, they know that I'm deaf. They know that I have a cochlear implant. They yell at me when I don't have it on, like why is he not paying attention to me, because I don't have the implant in. But, for the most part they embrace it, they understand it. It teaches them sympathy for other people. Not everyone is perfect. Everyone is going through something, and that's what I want to teach my children."