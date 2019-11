(CBS) – The fast food chain, Chick-fil-A, will stop donations to some charities, including the Salvation Army.

The decision comes after recent protests by the LGBTQ community. They criticized Chick-fil-A for donating to evangelical groups that opposed LGBTQ rights, including same-sex marriage.

Chick-fil-A plans to focus its donations on charities that include homelessness, hunger and education.