JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a child died during a shooting at an apartment complex. Three adults were injured.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Wood Village Apartments on Wood Village Drive.

The adults and the child were injured after bullets entered an apartment unit. The child later died at the hospital.

The other victims are expected to recover from their injuries. Police said a possible suspect has been identified.