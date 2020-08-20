Child dies after being found unresponsive in pool

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – Pelahatchie police are investigating after a five-year-old child died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool.
The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at Yogi Bear Jellystone Park Camp Resort.
Pelahatchie police, Brandon police, Rankin County deputies and the Mississippi Highway Patrol escorted the ambulance to the hospital.
The death is under investigation.
