Child given doll with noose at Mississippi Mardi Gras parade

BILOXI, Miss. – A 12-year-old-girl received a black doll with beads forming a noose around its neck at a Mississippi Gulf Coast Mardi Gras parade.

Officials said Monday police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Nicole Fairconeture of Pass Christian says she and her family were attending a parade Sunday when a man riding on one of the floats called her daughter to get a Mardi Gras throw.

Fairconeture says the doll was black and was dressed like a slave. She told The Sun Herald newspaper the man told her daughter: “That’s you.”

The upset mother found police and handed the doll to the officers. Her uncle later filed a police report.

Waveland Mayor Mike Smith says the incident is being reviewed as a hate crime.