SENATOBIA, Miss. (WREG) — A Mississippi child was transported to the hospital after reportedly shooting herself.
It happened on Line Street in Senatobia around 9 a.m. Monday.
Senatobia Police Chief Matt Defore told WREG it appears that the incident was “an accidental discharge.” No charges have been filed at this time.
The two-year-old child was taken to the hospital where she is being treated. Defore said the child is reportedly in stable condition.
LATEST STORIES:
- $1.8M awarded in support for Mississippi Delta Health Care
- Mississippi Aquarium to reopen on Tuesday
- Child injured after reportedly shooting herself in Senatobia
- Voting safely in Mississippi amid the coronavirus pandemic
- Raiders players talk about win over Browns