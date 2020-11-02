Child injured after reportedly shooting herself in Senatobia

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WREG) — A Mississippi child was transported to the hospital after reportedly shooting herself.

It happened on Line Street in Senatobia around 9 a.m. Monday.

Senatobia Police Chief Matt Defore told WREG it appears that the incident was “an accidental discharge.” No charges have been filed at this time.

The two-year-old child was taken to the hospital where she is being treated. Defore said the child is reportedly in stable condition.

