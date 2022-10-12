JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a nine-year-old girl was killed in an accidental shooting.

The shooting happened at the Graystone Hills apartment complex on Chadwick Drive on Wednesday, October 12.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said a mother, two children and a teenager were inside an apartment when the shooting happened.

According to Hearn, the nine-year-old was shot in the neck with an unsecured gun.

Police said they would conduct interviews to determine what led up to the accidental shooting. So far, no charges have been filed.