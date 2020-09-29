Child killed in Warren County house fire

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said a child died during a house fire in Warren County early Tuesday morning. The fire happened in the 6000 block of Halls Ferry Road around 1:00 a.m.

According to the Vicksburg Daily news, two people were able to escape from the fire. Sheriff Martin Pace told reporters two deputies, along with a neighbor, attempted to enter the home to rescue the child who was still trapped inside, but the fire was too intense.

Fisher Ferry firefighters were able to put out the fire and recover the victim. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sheriff Pace said the two deputies, Michael Rainey and Dustin Keyes, were sent to Merit Health River Region for examinations due to smoke inhalation.

The child has not been identified at this time.

