Child psychologist advises how to help children during quarantine

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – With the pandemic moving into it’s fourth month, a child psychologist in Hattiesburg, Dr. Annette Nunes, explained how children’s mental health is often overlooked during this extended quarantine.

“You know, some of the things that I’ve been seeing are kids complaining about physical ailments. So, things like their stomach hurt or having a headache…which can sometimes be underlying causes of anxiety in children,” expressed Nunes.

Being confined for months can take a toll on any adult, let alone children. As a result, Nunes provided tips for parents who are looking to create downtime for their kids.

“Some of the main things are to put you children on a schedule. Children, especially during this time, like predictability, and that’s what schedules provide them.”

Nunes said the most important advice is to maintain a positive attitude throughout the pandemic.

“I always tell parents and children that you don’t have control over what’s happening in the world, but you do have control over what’s happening in your mind and also in your home. So to really have a positive mindset.”