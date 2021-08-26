Child and man killed in Canton shooting

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a six-year-old boy and 42-year-old Tracy Wilder lost their lives after a shooting in Canton.

According to Police Chief Otha Brown, police received a call around nine minutes to 7 pm about a shooting on Franklin and Canal. Brown said when officers made it, they saw Wilder was shot and killed while changing to the oil in someone’s car. Wilder was found dead on the ground and another man by the name of Octavion Carter was injured from being shot in the arm.

The incidents happened less than a mile away from each other.

Brown told us Wilder was changing the oil to Carter’s car when two guys walked down the street and fired shots.

Not even a mile away, a six-year was hit in the head by a stray bullet while sitting in the back seat of a vehicle on West Peace and Canal Street.

Police said a white Dodger was seen driving away at high speed.

Suspected getaway car in Canton

There is no motive at this time.