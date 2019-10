RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- A child was struck by a car just after 4 pm on Friday on MS-43 near Carter Creek Lane.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, preliminary reports indicate that a northbound Cadillac Sedan struck a bicyclist that crossed in front of it.

The 10-year-old bicyclist was transported to UMMC with unknown injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The driver was cited for no proof of liability insurance.