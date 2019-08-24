Children celebrate with ‘forever families’ at MDCPS Adoption Picnic







JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – More than 600 children have a reason to celebrate this weekend after being adopted into their “forever families.”

Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services held their annual Adoption Picnic and Celebration Saturday morning at Sunnybrook Children’s Home.

The event brings MDCPS adoption and frontline staff, adoptive parents, former foster children and community service providers together for outdoors games and and activities.

According to MDCPS, between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019 657 adoptions were finalized, which is an increase from 2018’s 647.

“This is one of the best parts of our work – when a child is reunited with a birth parent and, when that’s not safely possible, when a child goes home with a “forever” adoptive family,” said MDCPS Commissioner Jess H. Dickinson.