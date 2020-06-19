Children’s cough medicines recalled due to overdose risks

(CNN) – Two popular children’s cough medicines, Robitussin and Dimetapp, have been voluntarily recalled.

The specific products are Children’s Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM and Children’s Dimetapp Cold and Cough.

The company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare said the recall is due to potential overdose risks. The wrong size dosing cups were put in the packages, which could cause parents to put too much medicine in the cup.

The recall includes lots sold between February 2020 and the beginning of June 2020. If you bought the medicine, you can go to www.fda.gov to check the lot number and see if it’s included in the safety recall.

LATEST STORIES: