Children’s Museum celebrates NASA Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-From learning about the lifestyle of astronauts to tasting astronaut ice cream, children who attend can expect to have a blast at the Mississippi Children’s Museum NASA Day celebration.

NASA Day is designed to give children a glimpse into career possibilities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) while tapping into their natural curiosity about science through hands-on activities.

The John C. Stennis Space Center NASA Specialists will also be in attendance for an out-of-this-world day filled with space exploration. Children will learn how astronauts live and work in space, practice launch simulations, and much more.

In addition, Kids will have the chance to meet the larger than life Rancor Raiders and have their picture taken with them as well. They’ll even have a chance to launch stomp rockets, too!

All activities are included with $10 general admission or MCM membership. For more information, visit www.mschildrensmuseum.org.