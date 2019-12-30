Children’s Museum to host Ringing in The New Year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Children’s Museum is ringing in the new year with special guests, Marshall the Fire Truck Pup from Paw Patrol and Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Festivities will include countdowns at 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and a grand finale at noon with confetti cannons, and a traditional style countdown with a balloon drop, along with fun musical entertainment.

Those in attendance can also expect to celebrate with confetti cannons, a balloon drop, and meet and greets with characters.

Journey to the North Pole exhibit will be open with ceiling to floor curtains of twinkling lights, train tables, child-size post office, and a 45-foot Snowflake Slide.