Children’s of Mississippi expansion named for Kathy and Joe Sanderson

The Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi is shown in this architectural rendering. Courtesy: UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi’s seven-story expansion will be named in honor of the couple whose philanthropy and leadership made it possible: Kathy and Joe Sanderson.

The Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi more than doubles the square-footage of pediatric hospital space at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. It will join the Blair E. Batson Tower, named for UMMC’s first pediatrics chair, as an integral part of the state’s only children’s hospital.

The name was revealed Thursday evening during a virtual event for donors to the Campaign for Children’s of Mississippi, the philanthropic drive to raise $100 million to bring the expansion to completion. The Sandersons launched the campaign with a $10 million personal gift and are chairing the effort. So far, more than $83 million has been donated to the campaign.

Some of our patients have a very important announcement! 💕 The Children’s of Mississippi’s seven-story expansion will be named the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower. 🎉 Learn more in the full story: https://t.co/GoMM0fFJSc pic.twitter.com/0lPsnpQtSa — Children's of Mississippi (@childrensofms) September 4, 2020

The tower is expected to open for patient care later this fall. It will include surgical suites, 32 private pediatric intensive care rooms, 88 private neonatal intensive care rooms and a pediatric imaging center, which will offer MRI and CT scans.

LATEST STORIES: