Children’s of Mississippi Holiday Toy Drive 2020 to be held virtually

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This holiday season, Santa’s helpers are asked to order from Children’s of Mississippi’s wish list on Amazon and Walmart.

“To limit the spread of COVID-19, we’re asking the many families, individuals and businesses making toy donations to order through our wish lists,” said Jen Hospodor, director of community partnerships at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. “This will keep our community safer and will ensure contactless delivery of toys that will brighten the holidays for our patients and their families.”

Patients in the state’s only children’s hospital at Christmas receive gifts selected for their ages and interests. Toy donations through these online wish lists will make those holiday surprises possible.

“Toys are needed all year long, for patients in the hospital on their birthday and for incentives acknowledging healthy behavior or completing a treatment,” said child life specialist Tiffany Key. “We need toys and other items especially at the holidays, since we make sure each child has a gift bag to help celebrate this special time of year even while in the hospital.”

More information is available at umc.edu/inkinddonations.

