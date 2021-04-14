Children’s of Mississippi launches Twice as Bright campaign

The Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi is shown in this architectural rendering. Courtesy: UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Children’s of Mississippi will receive up to $100,000 from the Madison Charitable Foundation in April for its campaign Twice as Bright. The donations are aimed at completing the funding of the seven-story children’s hospital expansion that opened in November 2020.

“The generosity of Mississippians and the love they have for children is incredible,” said Meredith Aldridge, executive director of development at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC). “Gifts of all sizes from around the state have made the opening of the Sanderson Tower possible, and we look forward to reaching the campaign’s $100 million goal.”

Donations to the Campaign for Children’s of Mississippi can be made online or by texting DOUBLE to 243725 throughout April. A Twice as Bright drive-through event will take place at 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 29. In-person COVID-19 safety precautions will be enforced.