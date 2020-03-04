Christian Leaders of Scholarship Awards

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Christian Leaders of the Future annual scholarship program was held Tuesday at Belhaven University by Mississippi Christian Living.

Three students won scholarships at the event.

Speakers Kristen Ley, Kenya Parks, and Lee Smith offered words of wisdom to the 24 finalists.

One of the scholarship winners, Caroline Perry, was unable to attend, so she got a FaceTime call notifying her of her award.

Mississippi Christian Living Editor Katie Eubanks awarded the other two scholarships to Miles Johnson of Jackson Academy and Annah Jane Kyser, who is homeschooled.

Johnson and Kyser each won $2,000 from the magazine, while Perry was awarded $500 in a brand-new scholarship from the Mississippi Fellowship of Christian Athletes.