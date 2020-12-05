Christian Services Inc provides hot meals for low income families

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – In the Pine Belt, A local nonprofit helps low income families get back on their feet during the Pandemic.

Buford Elmore knows first hand what it means to receive help from Christian Services Inc.

“I’ve changed my life tremendously now I go to work everyday, I love to go to church, I got my family back”

Christian Services is a nonprofit organization that helps low income families and families struggling with addiction by offering mentorship programs to help families achieve some form of stability and they also provide between 600 to 800 free hot meals to families Monday through Friday.

Bill Prout, a volunteer and co-founder of Christian Services Inc says since the Covid-19 pandemic…. more families depend on programs like meals on wheels for help.

“Yes we provide food, but also we are the only person they will see all day long, so It’s a blessing that we can minister to them at the same time we are feeding them”

Matt McCarty is also thankful for the help provided by Christian Services Inc.

“ I know it was chance for me at a new life a new lease on life”