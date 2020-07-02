Christiana Williams named 2020 JPS Summer Reading Ambassador

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District announced the 2020 Summer Reading Program ambassador is 99 Jams radio personality Christiana Williams.

The theme of the 2020 Summer Reading Program is “Engage and Escape with Reading.” The district is encouraging Summer Reading participants to share what they are reading on social media using #GetCaughtReading.

JPS requires all students to read three books over the summer—one assigned title and two of the student’s choice—and to complete a short writing assignment.

