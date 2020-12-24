Christmas Collection in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A business owner in the Pine Belt is not letting the coronavirus pandemic stop him from spreading holiday cheer.

Dan Reid is a local business owner in Hattiesburg. Reid has a special Christmas display featuring 400 miniature businesses, streets, houses, and trains.

Reid said, “For me, it just reminds us of a simpler time if it brings a little joy to everybody, that’s what I set it up for”

Reid started collecting the Christmas village pieces 34 years ago. He brought it to downtown Hattiesburg four years ago after talking to his friend Andrea Saffle. He said it gives him joy to share it with the community. “This year people aren’t able to get out and about much so now maybe they can come down and enjoy this”

Mcalster Jackson said she enjoys seeing such a well put together display.

“It’s really nice to see, it’s kinda like a world in our little neighborhood, it’s really reminiscent of a simpler time and that’s nice in a year that’s been so chaotic.”

If you want to see the display light up, it lights up starting at 5pm everyday.

