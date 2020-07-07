Christmas in July at the Mustard Seed

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mustard Seed will host its annual Christmas in July event, but there have been some changes due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This year, the organization will have Grab ‘n’ Go Bags will all the supplies families will need to paint ornaments at home.

For only $100, participants can pick up a bag from the Mustard Seed locations in Flowood or Madison. The bags will include four ornaments, ceramics paint and paintbrushes.

Participants can pick up the bags until the end of July. The Mustard Seed will glaze and fire the ornaments for families, who will be contacted when it’s time for pickup.

The Mustard Seed has more information about Christmas in July on its website.

Christmas in July 2019 (Courtesy: The Mustard Seed)

Christmas in July 2019 (Courtesy: The Mustard Seed)

Christmas in July 2019 (Courtesy: The Mustard Seed)

Christmas in July 2019 (Courtesy: The Mustard Seed)

Christmas in July 2019 (Courtesy: The Mustard Seed)

Christmas in July 2019 (Courtesy: The Mustard Seed)

Christmas in July 2019 (Courtesy: The Mustard Seed)

Christmas in July 2019 (Courtesy: The Mustard Seed)

LATEST STORIES: