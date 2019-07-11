Christmas in July: Northpark’s annual event

Northpark brings Christmas to July for the second year in a row.

Santa will be visiting with goodies and prizes to bring joy during the summer.

Northpark will have a Hawaiian shirt party and Golden Ticket giveaways.

According to the media release, Northpark will give away gift cards from several of its retailers including a grand prize of $200 from Sunglass Hut in its Golden Ticket Drawing.

The Golden Tickets are available in stores and at the event.

The event will also feature a limbo and hula hoop competitions for more opportunities to win prizes.