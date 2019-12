BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man charged with killing eight people is unlikely to use an insanity defense when he goes on trial, one of his attorneys has told a judge.

Willie Cory Godbolt sat silently Wednesday during a court hearing on the status of his case, the Daily Leader reported. He is scheduled for trial starting Feb. 10. Jurors will be chosen from DeSoto County, more than 250 miles (404 kilometers) to the north. They will be brought to south to hear the case in Lincoln County, where the shooting deaths occurred in May 2017.