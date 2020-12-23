Christmas toy drive held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s two days before Christmas and kids are making sure their parents know exactly what’s on their Christmas list.

“A hoverboard a new phone and a big ole radio.”

But, for many families this year, getting all the things on the Christmas list is more challenging.

“Since COVID came it’s been hard to find steady employment, but Christmas really is for the kids and I’m thankful that they’re doing this so my kids can have a smile on their face.”

And those involved said they wanted to make smiles a reality for as many children as possible.

“What can be sadder than a child that wakes up that has little or nothing in the way of gifts, so introducing a lot of joy and making sure that kids don’t go through that disappointment,” said AMR Jim Pollard.

Directors with WJMI said several organizations stepped up to put gifts under a tree this year.

“The ladies of Zeta Phi Beta, Z-Hope organizations such as the Saints fans, AMR came through to help and our big partner which is the Jackson Police Department. We partnered together many different organizations and even our listeners and each year we want it to be bigger and bigger and bigger,” said WJMI Promotions Director Christiana Williams.

No matter how it gets parent are just appreciative to have someone to help each year.

“It’s a blessing for my kids to be here.”

And getting the exact item on their child’s Christmas list is a bonus.

LATEST STORIES: