MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- Madison County Schools is providing Chromebook checkout for students in grades 3-7.

The new checkout program will ensure that all students in grades 3-12 will have device access to complete schoolwork during school closure.

Parents who would like to register to check out a Chromebook for their students should visit madison-schools.com.

The MCS technology team will then communicate the details with parents for device pick up.