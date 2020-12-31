Chronic Wasting Disease detected in Tippah and Alcorn counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) recently received Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) positive test results for two hunter-harvested bucks from Tippah and Alcorn counties. These are the first CWD-positive detections for these counties.

According to MDWFP, the samples are considered “suspect positive” through initial testing and will be sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, for final confirmation.

Since February 2018, 78 CWD-positive white-tailed deer have been detected across eight (8) counties. MDWFP is still relying on hunter-harvested deer for the remainder of the 2020–21 hunting season. Hunters can submit deer for testing at established freezer locations or temporary locations during mandatory sampling weekends.

For more information about Chronic Wasting Disease visit www.mdwfp.com/cwd.

