Church and Pet Store Deliver Smiles to School Children

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A church and a pet store team up to give back for the holidays. Progressive Missionary Baptist Church and Pet Smart collected stuffed bears and coats for students at Johnson elementary.

The school’s principal says she is grateful the community can come together and prove that Mississippians care.

Principal Guyniesha Johnson says, “We appreciate Progressive Baptist Church for their unwavering support of our scholars and our teachers here. They’re great and have worked with the school for years, so we’re just excited to continue that partnership.”

Church leaders say this is just one of their many outreach programs for the school throughout the year.