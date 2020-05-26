Church donates face coverings to Red Cross

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Red Cross was given nearly 100 masks on Tuesday by members of a local sewing ministry in Jackson.

The men and women of the “Sewing Every Wednesday Ministry” at Pearl Street AME Church made the donation.

Elizabeth Sandridge, who is a member of the group, said, “Oh, our military families are incredibly grateful especially for masks that have a little personality. A lot of these family members have children. Our ministry did some that are really cool their basketballs some children themes here that will be really fun for the kids.”

The Red Cross is still accepting mask donations but asks that the masks follow the CDC guidelines.