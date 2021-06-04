Church gives away free gas and fish in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, members of the Church of God the Bible Way in Jackson gave away free gas and fish sandwiches. All the madness happened at the Chuk Stop Food Mart on Robinson Street.

Pastor Clayton Cowart said he plans to continue doing things like this in the span of fourth months. “The church many times takes from the community. we’re showing the community love by giving back to the community. I think that’s necessary.”

Cowart said members of the church traveled from Alabama, Georgia, and Florida to lend a helping hand.