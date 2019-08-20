Church group helping returning homeowners after Delta flooding

Now that they've survived the 2019 Backwater Flood, homeowners across the south Delta for the first time in months can get inside their properties to assess the damage then tackle their next challenge.

All around places like Eagle Lake broken remains of levees and washed up trash and debris filled yards and streets.

Knowing locals are overworked members of the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief team have set up at the baptist church in valley park to offer their service cleaning out homes.

Dewy Ables with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Team tells 12 News, “The damage has been done and it’s not as much as I had anticipated, but quite a bit of damage has been done and a lot of mold. So we’re having to get all of that out”

We traveled out to Eagle Lake and met with homeowner Billy Whitten. He says he just finished tearing out the entire downstairs after it sat in water for 10 weeks.

Whitten told us about the damage inside his home, ” Inside walls were completely destroyed and of course the outside walls as far as water getting over it were completely destroyed also. The floors were also destroyed. Just about everything inside was destroyed.”

Mold, rotted wood, and stains covered their once peaceful retirement lake house, leaving a long road to recovery.

Whitten says he has been running fans 24 hours a day just to keep the moisture out

If you or someone you know has been affected by the Delta Backwater Flood and need help cleaning their property, you can contact the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief team at 601-259-4485