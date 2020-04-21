Church helps Bassfield community recover from storm damage

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WHLT) – The Town of Bassfield is still cleaning up after enduring deadly tornadoes on Easter Sunday.

More than a week after the storms, some neighbors said they’re doing much better than they were this time last week.

“They came through, the power company did, and they did a good job on that, and got all of that going back processing good. So, we’re all doing fine right at the minute right now,” said Samuel Barnes.

“What we got done, I can’t believe it. Like, I thought what we got done right now, would be done in like a month or so,” said Shaun Sanderson.

Neighbors waited in line on Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church for free lunches, something the church has been doing since the storms hit.

“So, we are feeding the people every day, feeding nearly 150, 200 like this we are feeding. And Saturday we fed around 600 people we fed,” said Father Chinnappa Raj Mark.

The church has been serving meals from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Neighbors said they’re grateful that they live in a community that’s helping each other.