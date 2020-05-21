Church leaders make tough decision about in-person services during pandemic

FLOWOOD, Miss.(WJTV) – Church leaders across Mississippi are making tough decisions on whether to have in-person services or not.



At Word of Life Church in Flowood, Senior Pastor Joel Sims said they’re staying closed until Sunday, June 7.



“It’s definitely been interesting to perform and minister to an empty room so that is something that we’ve never done before.”

Even though there’s no one in the audience, Sims said they’re familiar with using technology like Facebook to broadcast their services. He said before the coronavirus outbreak, nearly 4,000 people would come to their three services each Sunday, but if someone couldn’t make it they had social media or television.

When the doors open in June, Sims said there will be changes. There will be no more daycare during services, the cafe will remain closed to minimize the spread of germs, and services will probably get shorter.

“Our services will probably be a little shorter because we’ll have kids in the room because we don’t have childcare. We want to create more time in between to disinfect the sanctuary and disinfect the restrooms all over again. It’s going to be an interesting transition but we’re super excited about making it.”

Social distancing will be practiced during services, hand sanitizer will be readily available and so will masks.