Churches celebrate Good Friday a year after lockdown

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Good Friday is looking a lot better than last year when the nation was on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Compared to Easter 2020, services were more lively at Cathedral of St. Peter in Jackson. Churchgoers spread out every other pew and kept their masks on.

Father Nick Adam said, “This is the height of our year, as far as faith goes. So to have people in the church, makes a huge difference.”

He said last year’s service was completely online, and it just wasn’t the same.

“It was literally me, another priest and a cameraman streaming onto Facebook,” Adam said. “It could not be more different this year where, thank the Lord, we have people in the pews.”

One churchgoer, Marie Morris, said there’s a very specific thing about church that she’s missed.

“Not being able to go to communion really for the longest time, that was kind of sad,” she stated.

She said thinking about this time last year makes her thankful for her community at St. Peter’s and that she always feels safe with them.

She and Father Nick agreed although fewer people are attending at a time, the energy all around is just as high as it was before the pandemic.