Churches plan for digital Easter services amid COVID-19 outbreak

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pine Belt Baptist Association Mission Strategist discussed how churches are planning to hold their Easter services amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

William Wall is the connection between the baptist churches in Forrest and Lamar counties. He said he’s been on the phone non-stop with officials in the churches during the pandemic.

Wall said he’s optimistic that the word of God will be able to reach more people than ever through entities like the internet.

Social distancing has changed the way people operate in their everyday lives. With Easter coming up, Hardy Street Baptist Church Senior Pastor Scott Banberry said this will be one of the most interesting Easter of our lives.