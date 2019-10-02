Citizens try to move fallen tree on Ridgecrest Dr.

JACKSON Miss. (WJTV)- UPDATE: Citizens say the tree has since been cleared by the city of Jackson.

A fallen tree caused power outages and some frustration for Jackson neighbors. Some of them decided to take matters into their own hands. 12 News’ Shay O’Connor visited the scene.

At last check about 16 homes were without power along Ridgecrest Dr. A huge tree had fallen on the road. Neighbors said it happened around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Those neighbors were out preparing to move the tree themselves, saying they did not think the city would have it done quick enough. One neighbor said he just wanted to speed up the process.

Jack said “They probably won’t be out here until tomorrow. Last time a tree fell we were out here. Me and a neighbor cut up the tree and moved it before they even came out to restore the power. When they finally did everything was just laying here. The power lines and everything was there for three or four weeks.”

At last check, the city of Jackson said city crews were out cleaning up the tree and debris. So far, neighbors in the area say their power has not been restored.